Houthis confirm death of 11 cabinet members in Israeli strike

DUBAI, September 1. /TASS/. The Ansar Allah rebel movement has announced the death of 11 members of the government formed to run the Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen, the rebel-owned Saba news agency reported.

The August 28 Israeli strike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa killed Justice Minister Mujahid Ahmed, Economy Minister Moin al-Mahakri, Agriculture Minister Radwan al-Rubai, Foreign Minister Jamal Amer, Energy Minister Ali Hassan, Culture Minister Ali al-Yafei, Labor Minister Samir Bajala, Information Minister Hashem Sharaf al-Din, Sports Minister Mohammed al-Mawlid, Government Office Chief Mohammed al-Kasbi and Government Secretary Zahid al-Amdi.

An Ansar Allah source told TASS earlier that at least ten members of the Houthi government had been killed in the Israeli operation. On Saturday, the rebels confirmed the death of Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, who was succeeded by his first deputy Mohammed Miftah.

Rumors emerged on social media right after the Israeli strike that Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi, who was considered the main target of the attack, had survived. On Saturday, the Saba news agency published his written statement, which said that the rebels were ready to continue their confrontation with Israel. The Houthis did not provide further proof of the defense chief’s survival in the Israeli strike.

On August 28, Israeli aircraft struck the Houthi-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa while rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi was delivering a televised address. According to the Israeli military, the attack targeted a Houthi military facility. Israel's N12 TV channel reported that the attack had targeted high-ranking Ansar Allah members, including the defense minister and the General Staff chief. According to the broadcaster, Israeli aircraft carried out at least ten strikes on the facility where the movement’s members had gathered to watch their leader’s address.