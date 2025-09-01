Indian PM says always happy to meet with Russian president

NEW DELHI, September 1. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that he always enjoys meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Always a delight to meet President Putin!" Modi wrote on X after meeting with Putin before the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

Modi later posted photos of his conversations with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit. "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," he wrote.

In Tianjin, Modi also met with the presidents of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Armenian prime minister. They discussed developing bilateral relations.