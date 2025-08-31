Chinese president, Belarusian leader hold meeting in Tianjin

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. President Xi Jinping of China and President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus are holding a meeting in the Chinese city of Tianjin, China Central Television reported.

The Belarusian leader earlier arrived in China to take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan.

On August 31, an SCO summit will kick off in China’s northern city of Tianjin. The event will bring together the leaders of over 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin, the summit will be the largest event in the organization's history. Apart from the leaders of SCO member states and some other nations, the summit will also involve the heads of ten international organizations, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

The Tianjin Declaration is expected to be signed at the summit. The leaders of SCO member states will also approve the 2035 SCO development strategy. In addition, statements are also expected to be issued on the 80th anniversaries of the United Nations and the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.