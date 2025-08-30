American PMCs may be sent to Ukraine as part of security guarantees — media

LONDON, August 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is in talks with European countries about the potential deployment of US private military companies (PMC) personnel to Ukraine to provide security guarantees, The Daily Telegraph reported, citing sources.

The PMC employees would reportedly assist in building fortifications and new military bases, as well as safeguarding US business interests in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, European analysts view the deployment of private contractors as a potential deterrent to Russia. The report added that using PMCs instead of active-duty US troops could also ease concerns among Trump supporters who oppose Washington’s direct involvement in foreign military operations.