Belgium allocates €100 million to purchase US weapons for Kiev — foreign minister

STOCKHOLM, August 30. /TASS/. The Belgian government has allocated €100 million to purchase weapons from the US for Ukraine, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

"We decided within the Belgian government to put 100 million on the table," the minister announced.

At the same time, Prevot stressed that Belgium opposes any form of expropriation of frozen Russian assets, arguing they should instead be used as "a leverage for negotiations." He cautioned that the sovereign assets are "solidly protected under international law," and warned that their expropriation would threaten Europe’s financial stability and pose a systemic risk to the entire European Union.