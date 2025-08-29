MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The situation in the Krasnoarmeisk (Ukrainian name Pokrovskoye) direction is now the most critical, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"The Pokrovskoye direction is the most critical today. They are preparing offensive actions," he said at a briefing broadcast by the "Obshchestvennoye. Novosti" channel.

Zelensky noted that the Ukrainian army is actively operating in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic and conducting search operations in the Kupyansk direction. There are no changes in the Zaporozhye direction, "however, it is dangerous there," the head of the Kiev regime said.

On August 20, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian army Alexander Syrsky said that the situation in the area of Krasnoarmeisk, on the territory controlled by Kiev in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic, was very difficult.

In July, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian army was systematically surrounding Krasnoarmeisk to liberate it. On July 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said the Dachnoye settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region neighboring the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated. Expert Andrey Marochko explained that in this way the Russian army takes over a Ukrainian army grouping, which is located northeast of this settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic. According to him, Russian fighters are advancing from Dachnoye towards Novopavlovka.