Twenty-six foreign leaders to attend 80th victory anniversary celebrations in Beijing

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. Heads of state and government from 26 countries will attend the Beijing celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tops the list provided by the media outlet, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Other leaders expected at the Beijing celebrations include King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Myanmar’s Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, the news agency specified.

A large-scale parade will take place in Beijing on September 3. It will be attended by President Vladimir Putin of Russia, President Xi Jinping of China and the leaders of other countries. The event is set to last 70 minutes, with the People’s Liberation Army of China presenting conventional troops and new branches of the armed forces (45 formations), along with cutting-edge missile technologies, tanks, aircraft and drones. The Chinese authorities have been holding such events in Tiananmen Square in downtown Beijing since 1949, when the People's Republic of China was founded. The latest parade, held on October 1, 2019, marked the country’s 70th anniversary and involved about 15,000 people.