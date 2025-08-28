Kim visits army special operations force training base, watches exercises — agency

SEOUL, August 28. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an army special operations force training base and watched their training exercises, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"Kim Jong Un , general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, visited the special operation training base directly under the authority of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army and learned about the training of the sniper sub-unit and special operation sub-unit on August 27," it said.

He was greeted by National Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and Chief of the General Staff Ri Yong Gil. "He acquainted himself with the new-type sniper rifle being produced and supplied to the units," the agency said, adding that he highly estimated the weapon that was developed by the North Korean Academy of National Defense this year.

According to the North Korean leader, the authorities plan to organize a sniper training center under the General Staff. He watched shooting exercise of the sniper sub-unit. "Watching with pleasure the training of the combatants demonstrating their crack-shot marksmanship, he said that they are really good at shooting and no enemy will survive within their sight," KCNA said.

"Then he watched the general special physical exercises of the combatants of the special operations unit," it added.