Merz mulls nominating von der Leyen for German president — media

BERLIN, August 25. /TASS/. German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union Friedrich Merz is looking at nominating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for German president in 2027, Der Spiegel magazine said, citing government sources.

Although this move would hurt Germany's position within the European Union, it would make it possible for the Christian Democrats to go down in history as the party with the first woman chancellor (Angela Merkel) and the first woman president, Der Spiegel writes, adding that the post of the German president would be a perfect pinnacle for von der Leyen's political career.

Speaking at the open day organized by the German government on August 24, Merz did not rule out Germany electing a woman as its president.

The second and final office term for incumbent President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will expire in March 2027. Being the country’s top official, the German president, however, performs only representative functions, with the chancellor-led government being in charge of foreign and domestic policies.