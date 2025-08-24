Ukraine’s attacks on Druzhba oil pipeline do not benefit Kiev — Slovak foreign minister

BRATISLAVA, August 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline contradict the interests of not only Slovakia, but also Ukraine, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said on the air of the Joj24 TV channel.

"The attacks by the Ukrainian army on the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which oil flows from Russia to Slovakia, not only contradict the national and state interests of Slovakia, but they do not benefit Ukraine itself," the minister said.

Blanar said that he discussed the attacks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga over the phone on Sunday and told his colleague that the Slovnaft oil refinery located in Bratislava account for 10% of Ukraine’s oil product monthly consumption.

Blanar called for an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. According to the minister, its participants need to stop mutual attacks on the energy infrastructure.

"We draw attention to the fact that, despite the ongoing negotiations, these attacks are becoming more frequent and this affects the critical infrastructure on which Slovakia and Hungary depend," the minister said.