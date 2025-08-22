Russia tells Hungary repair of Druzhba oil pipeline will take five days — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything it can to quickly restore the Druzhba oil pipeline damaged by a Ukrainian missile strike, but its repair will take at least five days, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced after a telephone conversation with Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, they "considered the technical consequences of the attack."

"They’re much more serious this time around, since during this attack the Ukrainians used not just drones, but also missiles. Our Russian associate assured us that they are trying to restore the transport route as quickly as possible, but this work will take at least five days," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

He added sarcastically that "this will give the European Commission enough time to make good on its previously written promises to take measures against Ukraine and prevent the emergence of obstacles to oil supplies to Hungary."

Earlier on Friday, Hungary and Slovakia demanded that Brussels force Ukraine to stop attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline. However, the minister noted that the European Commission, contrary to its obligations, has remained silent and done nothing, seemingly more interested in protecting Ukraine than Europe. Szijjarto also said that he had been talking with Prime Minister Viktor Orban over the phone throughout the day, consulting about contingency plans amid the interruption of oil supplies from Russia. In particular, they checked data on commercial and strategic reserves of raw materials available in the country. According to experts, Hungary's strategic oil reserves will be enough to provide oil refineries with raw materials for three months.