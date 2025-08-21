Guinea happy with military cooperation with Russia, ready to strengthen it — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Republic of Guinea’s military cooperation with Russia is exceptional and should be strengthened, ambassador to Moscow Yiankoye Haba told TASS in an interview.

"The Guinean-Russian relations are at an excellent level. This covers politics, culture, military cooperation — all areas," the diplomat said.

"The embassy is making efforts to further strengthen cooperation with the partner-country, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Guinea."

An agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed between Moscow and Conakry in 2001, and on military cooperation in 2018.

Since the Soviet times, the Guinean army has been armed with Russian tanks, planes, and warships. Russian companies provide assistance in the repair and modernization of military equipment.