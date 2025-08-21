Houthis attack two ships in Red Sea for violating their Israel-related embargo

DOHA, August 21. /TASS/. This week, forces formed by the Houthis have delivered strikes on two vessels in the northern Red Sea that violated the ban on operations with Israeli ports imposed by the rebel Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, leader Abdel Malik al-Houthi said.

"This week, we have conducted two operations in the northern Red Sea, attacking two vessels for violating the embargo," al-Houthi said in a video address streamed by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthi rebels warned Israel that they would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against radical Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The attacks ceased following the introduction of a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the ceasefire was breached in early March, the Houthis said they would resume strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and made fresh attempts to attack facilities in the Jewish state, including Ben Gurion Airport.

On July 28, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the rebel movement had decided to intensify their operations against Israel, planning to carry out strikes on vessels belonging to all companies working with Israeli ports within the range of their weapons.