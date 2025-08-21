MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky declared that he would like to hold elections already.

"I would be happy if the elections were already taking place. To put an end to this issue, because it leads to nothing but brawls and political appeals, posters, and so on. The main thing is that they give me the opportunity to end the war and prevent the country from splitting apart beforehand," he said, answering a question on this topic at a meeting with reporters.

At a meeting with US President Donald Trump on August 18, Zelensky said he was ready to hold elections, but only if a ceasefire was established first.

Zelensky's term officially expired on May 20, 2024. Since then, no presidential elections have been held in the country. At the same time, Zelensky himself stated that the issue of his legitimacy does not concern him. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Zelensky's legitimacy has ended.

Therefore, it is important to understand who in Kiev can sign legally binding documents. Putin explained that the current Ukrainian leadership is illegitimate, which could lead to a legal conflict and undermine the results of any negotiations.