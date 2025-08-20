UN strongly opposes Israel's capture of Gaza City — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. The UN opposes the Israeli authorities' intention to capture Gaza City, Secretary-General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.

"We've seen the political decision moving toward those military operations, [and] we stood firmly against it," he told reporters. "It's pretty obvious that it will just create another mass displacement of people who have been displaced repeatedly since this phase of the conflict started," Dujarric pointed out.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to seize Gaza City. According to the Kan state broadcaster, the operation has been codenamed "Gideon's Chariots II." Kan reported that Israeli army units have already begun combat operations in the Gaza suburbs, preparing to expand the maneuver.