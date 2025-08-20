BUDAPEST, August 20. /TASS/. Oil supplies from Russia to Hungary, which were suspended after the Ukrainian army struck the Druzhba oil pipeline, have been resumed, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said following a telephone conversation with Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

On the night of August 18, Ukraine attacked the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline with a drone, which had to be repaired by Russian specialists, Szijjarto noted. They have completed this work, and "oil supplies to Hungary have been resumed," he said. "I just thanked Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin for quickly eliminating the damage caused by the attack," the minister wrote on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"We expect Ukraine not to launch further attacks on a pipeline that is critical to our country's energy supply. This is not our war, leave us alone," he added.