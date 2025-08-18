US security guarantees for Kiev hardly mean deployment of troops there — envoy to NATO

NEW YORK, August 18. /TASS/. Security guarantees for Ukraine from the US do not necessarily mean the deployment of American troops on its territory, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Fox News in an interview.

"Ultimately, that's up to [US] President [Donald] Trump to determine. A lot of it could be command and control. [It] doesn't necessarily need to be American troops," he said in response to a relevant question.

"But at the same time, obviously, Ukraine and the European countries would love the United States to be involved in some way. You know, I don't expect... But we'll see how President Trump negotiates this," the envoy noted. "Because ultimately, for Ukraine to make a deal, they want to make sure it doesn't happen again," he concluded.

On Sunday, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that Washington is not considering involving NATO in the defense of Ukraine. According to him, the US and European countries will be able to offer a text similar to Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which enshrines the principle of the alliance's collective defense.