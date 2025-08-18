TBILISI, August 18. /TASS/. Foreign elements represented by the so-called deep state continue their attempts to stir unrest and revolution in Georgia, Kakhaber Kaladze, Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party and Mayor of Tbilisi, said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Monday, Georgian media reported that the United Kingdom was training young activists in Lithuania to confront police forces. The recruitment process allegedly involves the "British-Georgian Society" and the "International Institute for Strategic Studies."

"These countries, specific organizations and individuals representing the global war party of the deep state naturally remain restless and seek by any means to orchestrate disorder and a coup d’etat in our country," Kaladze stated.

The mayor emphasized that Georgia has faced several attempts in recent years to spark revolution through external forces, all of which proved futile. He asserted that the current attempt would likewise fail. "Our relevant agencies remain fully vigilant, and all such attempts permeated with radicalism and hatred will invariably be thwarted," he added.

The Georgian legislature passed a bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence, also known as the foreign agent bill, in May 2024, which caused Georgia’s relations with the European Union and the United States to deteriorate. EU leaders have repeatedly called for its abolition. However, Georgia’s government insists that the law is necessary for financial transparency, arguing that foreign funding often serves to promote foreign interests, including attempts to organize a revolution in the country.

In the October 26, 2024 parliamentary elections, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party secured victory with 53.93% of the vote, obtaining 89 of 150 legislative seats. On November 28, 2024, the ruling party decided not to put the issue of EU accession on the agenda until the end of 2028 and to refuse all budgetary grants from the community.