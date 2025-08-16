Erdogan welcomes Putin-Trump talks, ready to promote peace in Ukraine

ANKARA, August 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the meeting between Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska gave a new impetus to the search for ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The talks held in Alaska between US President Trump and Russian President Putin gave a new impetus to the search for ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. We welcome the Alaska summit and hope that this new process with the participation of Vladimir Zelensky will lay the foundation for a lasting peace, Erdogan wrote on social media X.

He added that Turkey is ready to fully promote the establishment of peace in Ukraine.