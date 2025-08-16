Trump convinced US, Russia close to deal on Ukraine

ANCHORAGE /Alaska /, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he was certain that Washington and Moscow were close to concluding a deal on Ukraine.

"I think we are pretty close to a deal," he said. "Now look, Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no, because Biden handed out money like it was candy, and Europe gave a lot of money."

Trump added that he recently had "a very warm meeting."

"The meeting was a very warm meeting between two very important countries, and it's very good when they get along," he said.