Trump says US may give Ukraine security guarantees but not in the form of NATO

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said the United States, along with Europe, could provide security guarantees to Ukraine further down the road as he ruled out the scenario of Kiev joining NATO.

"Maybe, along with Europe and other countries," the US leader said when asked to comment on the possibility of the United States providing security guarantees to Ukraine. "Not in the form of NATO, because, <…> you know, there are certain things that aren't going to happen," Trump emphasized to reporters on board Air Force One to Anchorage for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"But yeah, along with Europe, there's [such a] possibility," the US leader added, referring to the provision of security guarantees to Kiev. He did not elaborate.