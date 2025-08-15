Macron to meet with Zelensky after Russia-US summit — TV

PARIS, August 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron plans to meet with Vladimir Zelensky after the Russia-US summit in Alaska, the TF1 television channel reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

According to the French president’s administration, Macron’s meeting with Zelensky will be organized "when it is most expedient and effective, after the Alaska summit and depending on the schedule." The two maintain "permanent close dialogue," it said.

The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump is scheduled for August 15 at the joint US Air Force and Army base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the leaders will focus on discussing the Ukrainian settlement. They will also consider bilateral economic cooperation during the talks.