Azerbaijan skips meeting of CIS states' council of internal affairs ministers — agency

BAKU, August 12. /TASS/. Azerbaijan has not participated in an August 12 meeting of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs (CMIA) of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg, Azerbaijani news agency APA reported.

According to the Belarus’ Internal Ministry, which chaired CMIA, the agenda included cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and implementation of interstate programs to combat crime.

The key topics of discussion included illegal migration and ways to solve it, countering crimes committed using information and communication technologies, working together to ensure road safety, and regulation of relations linked to the use of personal mobility aids.

At the meeting, the chairmanship passed from Belarus to Russia.

In July, Azerbaijan refused to participate in a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow.