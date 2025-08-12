At least 40 killed in attack on refugee camp in Sudan

NAIROBI, August 12. /TASS/. Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have killed at least 40 people in an attack on a displacement camp near the city of El Fasher, the Africanews media outlet reports, citing local human rights organizations.

According to the news outlet, the attack, which targeted the Abu Shouk camp housing some 450,000 people, took place on Monday. Armed people attacked residents in their homes, killing at least 40 and wounding another 19.

Africanews points out that the camp has been repeatedly targeted since a conflict broke out in Sudan in April 2023.

Local human rights activists strongly condemned the attack, saying that it reflected "horrific violations against innocent, defenseless people."

According to humanitarian organizations, the Abu Shouk camp is one of two sites in Sudan suffering from severe famine. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said earlier that over 60 people, mostly women and children, had died of malnutrition in El Fasher in just one week.

The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Clashes erupted in Khartoum and soon spread across the country, killing thousands and leaving tens of thousands injured. More than 13 million people had to flee their homes. The situation in the country is aggravated by outbreaks of diseases, floods, and mass return of refugees amid the collapsed public health system.