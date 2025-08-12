NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s armed forces are demonstrating impressive progress in their advance toward the city of Krasnoarmeisk (the Ukrainian name Pokrovsk) in the Donetsk People's Republic, The New York Times reported.

The publication notes that the advance of Russian troops to Krasnoarmeisk serves as a stern warning that the Russian army is capable of conducting effective combat operations in a short time. Krasnoarmeisk, once an important logistics hub for Ukraine, is now semi-encircled by the Russian army from the northeast to southwest, the newspaper writes.

According to it, to access the city, the Ukrainian army is forced to use a narrow 16-kilometer corridor, vulnerable to drone attacks. According to the military experts interviewed by the publication, in just three days the Russian army managed to push through 16 km of Ukrainian defenses.

Earlier, sources in Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS that the Russian army had cut off the highway connecting Krasnoarmeysk and Dobropillya in the DPR.

Panic is spreading in the Ukrainian media and social networks in connection with reports of a worsening situation for the Ukrainian army in the area of Krasnoarmeisk. The Strana newspaper calls the situation dangerous and predicts that Ukraine "may lose hundreds of kilometers a day" in the coming days.