Yerevan-Baku deal signed in US provides no security guarantees to Armenia — expert

YEREVAN, August 12. /TASS/. The documents signed by Yerevan and Baku in Washington do not guarantee Armenia’s security, an Armenian political analyst said.

"Neither the trilateral statement signed in Washington (by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump - TASS) nor the separate Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement nor the initialed peace treaty (signed by the top Armenian and Azerbaijani diplomats - TASS) add anything to Armenia’s security. Moreover, the peace agreement, where the parties, among other things, commit themselves to not deploying third-party forces along the shared border, runs counter both to the Armenian-Russian Treaty on Strategic Relations and, to a certain extent, to the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS) Treaty. Hence, a question arises: how is this agreement going to be implemented? It also contradicts the agreement on the presence of European Union observers," said Karen Bekaryan, head of the Ayatsk (View) think tank center.

"As for America’s mediation, we saw a similar precedent during Trump’s first office term when an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire was reached amid hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 with his mediation, but this agreement was never observed. Who can guarantee that after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize (Armenian and Azerbaijan have announced their intention to nominate Trump for it - TASS) President Trump doesn’t delegate security issues in this region, so far away from America, to Turkey, its strategic ally? There are no such guarantees," he argued.

After a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a seven-point joint declaration stating Baku and Yerevan’s commitment to peace but giving no details of it. According to the document, the sides initialed the text of the agreement on establishing peace and relations between the two countries and will take efforts to ratify it. Apart from that, Armenia and Yerevan signed a joint request to the OSCE asking it to dissolve the Minsk Group.

The text of the peace agreement called to put an end to the more than 30-year-long confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan was agreed in the spring but Baku insisted that a number of conditions were to be implemented before the signing of the document. Thus, it wanted Armenia to amend its constitution to drop territorial claims to Azerbaijan. Yerevan denied having any territorial claims to Baku but Pashinyan said that his government intended to adopt a new constitution that would have a "regional character."