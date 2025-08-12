EU to increase ammo production to 2 million units per year by end of 2025 — newspaper

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. The European Union will increase its annual ammunition production to two million units by the end of 2025, the Financial Times, reported, citing EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius.

According to him, Europe's production capacity has grown from 300,000 shells per year since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and will reach two million by the end of this year.

In addition, the newspaper said that the EU is negotiating a new €1.5 billion military financing program similar to the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP), which also plans joint purchases of shells.

Kubilius noted that the European Commission is exploring the possibility of using similar schemes to "incentivise industries to expand their production in other areas." According to him, the priority categories will be missiles, air defense systems, artillery, and drones.