CHISINAU, August 7. /TASS/. Moldova’s police are conducting mass searches as part of an investigation into election corruption.

"Police officers of the Fulger special force, assisted by territorial units and prosecutors, are conducting searches at 78 locations in several communities as part of a criminal investigation into illegal funding and corruption related to elections. These actions are targeted at members and associates of a criminal organization," the country's General Police Inspectorate said in a statement on Telegram, adding that the details "will be announced once procedural activities are over."

Meanwhile, Ilan Shor, leader of the Victory opposition bloc, has reported police searches of its offices. "The running dogs of [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu’s regime act in a manner that is no different from that of [Nazi Germany’s] Gestapo police. They allow themselves to illegally break into people’s homes and harass our team. Right now, searches and detentions are taking place in the country’s north and in Chisinau," the politician told TASS. According to him, security officers are turning offices and homes upside down based solely on suspicions of "interference in the 2025 election," which has not even taken place yet.

Shor stressed that the so-called European path, where "crazy little dictators" reside," the one Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity are promoting, spells their doom. "They are currently adding fuel to the fire, not understanding that in this fire of popular anger, they will burn like scarecrows. People simply will not wait for their fake election - this is what terrorists from the Party of Action and Solidarity will finally get," Shor added.