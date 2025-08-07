Trump should bring the subs home, stop treating Russia as an enemy — American expert

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The US administration should stop threatening Russia with a nuclear war and bring the two submarines that were earlier repositioned to their bases, Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Cato Institute, wrote in his article for The American Conservative magazine.

"Backing down is never easy, especially for someone with Trump’s temperament. However, if he genuinely fears the consequences of nuclear war, he shouldn’t threaten the same. He should quietly bring the subs home and stop treating Russia as an enemy," Bandow who in the past served as a Special Adviser to President Ronald Reagan, noted.

He stressed that the Russian policy poses no threat to America. However, now "Washington is providing substantial aid payments to Ukraine and emptying American arsenals of critical weapons," the political analyst wrote.

Earlier, the US President announced on the Truth Social network that he had ordered "two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions" allegedly due to statements by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. From Trump's point of view, Medvedev made provocative statements on nuclear topics. Later, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that American nuclear submarines are on combat duty regardless of the statements of politicians.