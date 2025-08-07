Hamas urges international community to prevent Israel from seizing Gaza

TUNIS, August 7. /TASS/. The Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas has called on the international community to take effective measures to prevent Israel from expanding the operation in the Gaza Strip and taking over the entire enclave, Khaled al-Qaddoumi, the movement’s representative in Iran, told a TASS correspondent in a phone conversation.

"Today the world must support our oppressed people and use effective tools in order to prevent Netanyahu and his gang from perpetuating war crimes against our people which exacerbated starvation and led to our children and families dying of hunger," he said, commenting on the information that the Israeli prime minister may make a decision to expand the military operation in Gaza. Al-Qaddoumi stressed that "even the Israeli military leadership, engaged by Netanyahu, opposes such insane ideas as invading the Gaza Strip."

Speaking of the potential resumption of negotiations, the spokesman emphasized that "Netanyahu does not want to reach an agreement" on a ceasefire with Hamas. "On the contrary, he destroyed all hopes for an agreement and continues killing our people for all the world to see," al-Qaddoumi said. "We took part in humanitarian dialogue and proposed practical and realistic solutions and measures directed at halting aggression and bloodshed, as confirmed by mediators," he stressed. The spokesman also pointed out the "necessity to open checkpoints and let sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza in accordance with international law and without political bargaining."

A day earlier, Ynet reported, citing high-ranking officials from Netanyahu’s entourage, that the political leadership was close to deciding on a "complete occupation" of the Gaza Strip. A source said that "the die is cast." Israel believes that negotiations on the release of hostages have hit a snag and there is no alternative to a military solution. However, according to the news portal, the country’s military leadership, including Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir, opposed such a move.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s security cabinet will convene on August 7 to discuss taking full military control of the entire Gaza Strip.