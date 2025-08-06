Trump open to meeting with Putin, Zelensky — Reuters quotes White House

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready for a possible meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as well as with Vladimir Zelensky, Reuters news agency reported quoting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying.

"The Russians expressed their desire to meet with President Trump, and the President is open to meeting with both President Putin and President Zelensky. President Trump wants this brutal war to end," Leavitt said, according to Reuters.

Reuters said it was her comment on a New York Times story, which said that Trump expects to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart next week, and shortly after that, a trilateral meeting with Zelensky.

The White House has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment on the NYT publication and say whether the information about Trump's wishes is true.

Earlier, the American leader said that the talks between his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin were very productive, and significant progress was achieved. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said Witkoff had been received by Putin in the morning, and the two had a useful and constructive conversation. The Russian side conveyed some signals on the Ukrainian issue and received appropriate signals from Trump.