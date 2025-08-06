Israel to win war in Gaza, lose on diplomatic front in US, UK, Canada — newspaper

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. The Israeli government will win the war against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip but lose on the diplomatic front in the US, the UK and Canada, The Globe and Mail writes.

The newspaper notes that if hostilities end in the near future, Israel will secure a victory on the ground, even without destroying Hamas. "Where it has lost, however, is on the other front: the front neglected by Mr. Netanyahu and his coalition partners, who have been so singularly focused on their military objectives that they didn’t notice - or care - that Israel was slowly turning into a global pariah state," the paper points out.

According to The Globe and Mail, Israel is losing the information war, particularly due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ban on humanitarian air deliveries to Gaza, which allowed Hamas to exploit "Palestinian suffering." "As a result of the reports of hunger emerging from Gaza, France, Britain, Malta and Canada have now announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state. Mr. Netanyahu still has an ally in US President Donald Trump, but the bipartisan consensus on Israel that existed in Washington as recently as under US President Joe Biden’s tenure is gone. Even some Republicans are now starting to turn on Israel," the paper remarks.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced earlier that Canada intended to recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the UN General Assembly. Similar statements were also made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.