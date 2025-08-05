Lula da Silva refuses to call Trump to resolve differences between Brazil, US

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 5. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will not call head of the US administration Donald Trump to resolve economic differences and review the duties that the White House imposed earlier on Brazilian goods.

"I'm not going to call Trump because he doesn't want to talk," the head of state said during a speech that was broadcast on the government's YouTube channel.

However, the president admitted that he would call Trump to invite him to participate in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-30), which will be held at the end of the year in Belem, Brazil.

"I will be polite and call him," the Brazilian leader said.

Trump had previously said that Lula da Silva could call him to resolve economic contradictions. The White House has already imposed duties of up to 50% on some Brazilian goods. The head of the Brazilian administration promised to respond in kind, but later said that the Brazilian delegation, led by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, would be able to achieve a review of duties through negotiations.