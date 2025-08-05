Indian government to decisively counter US — lawmaker

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. The statements by US President Donald Trump regarding India offend the country’s dignity, that is why the government should openly counter Washington’s intimidation, Manish Tewari, a lawmaker of the opposition Indian National Congress party, said.

"Donald Trump's derogatory remarks insult the dignity and self-respect of 1.4 billion Indians. I hope the government will have the resolve and courage to fight back against this gentleman," he told the ANI news agency, adding that "the time has come to speak out openly against this constant bullying and intimidation."

According to the lawmaker, "India has evolved to oppose anything that goes against its national interest." "The Indian government must respond to Trump's threats to impose tariffs in a manner that demonstrates strong national resolve," he pointed out.

Last week, Trump called India and Russia "dead economies" and announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods. He also vowed penalties for countries that maintain strategic trade ties with Moscow. Previously, the US president wrote on his Truth Social page that he would significantly increase tariffs on India for importing and reselling Russian oil.

The Indian Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling the attacks from the US and EU over the country’s imports of Russian oil unjustified. After all, Western countries previously encouraged such trade to strengthen the stability of global energy markets, and they continue to purchase goods and services from Russia themselves, the diplomats said.