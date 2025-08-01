WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The Democrats' dissemination of knowingly false information about Russia's interference in the 2016 American elections is the biggest scandal in American history, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

"The Russia, Russia, Russia hoax is now totally undisputed! The facts are all there, in black and white," he referred to the publication of documents that point to the inconsistency of these statements.

"It is the biggest scandal in American history. The perpetrators of this crime must pay a big price. This can never be allowed to happen in our country again," Trump said.

Trump said on July 22 that spreading the deliberately false information was the "crime of the century" and posed a serious threat to the United States. He had previously repeatedly referred to a July 18 report by the office of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The report says that the administration of the 44th President, Democrat Barack Obama, after the victory of Republican Trump in the presidential election in 2016, fabricated intelligence data allegedly indicating Russian interference in the electoral process to deprive Trump of power.

According to the report, a few months before the election, US intelligence was unanimous: Russia had neither the intention nor the opportunity to interfere in the American elections. However, in December 2016 (after Trump's victory), the Obama administration ordered the preparation of a new report contradicting the previous estimates. Gabbard explained that the key intelligence finding that Russia had no influence on the election results had been seized and classified.

In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the American electoral process. Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller investigated these alleged attempts at influence. In 2019, the Justice Department released its final report, in which the special prosecutor admitted that he had not revealed collusion between Russia and Trump. Trump has repeatedly denied suspicions of any improper contacts with Russian officials. Moscow also called the allegations about its attempts to influence the course of the US elections groundless.