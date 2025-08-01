Ukraine better make deal with Putin quick — Lukashenko

VALAAM /Republic of Karelia/, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine had better hurry up and make a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Ukraine should run and say: Vladimir Vladimirovich, let's sit down at the negotiating table, let's come to an agreement. Otherwise, in four to six weeks there won't even be any defensive structures left. The Russians will slowly take it all for themselves and move on," he told reporters.

According to the Belarusian leader, it's time to negotiate. "If they (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) want something, let them rush after it," he said.