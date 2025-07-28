BUDAPEST, July 28. /TASS/. Europe lost the EU-US tariff deal, another failure for the EU leadership, which needs to be changed, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said commenting on the results of Sunday's talks in Scotland between US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Scotland has provided further evidence that Brussels urgently needs a change of leadership. The European Commission under von der Leyen has done serious damage to the European economy in recent years, making matters worse by its inaction on tariffs. The European Commission should have cut tariffs on US goods by four times back in January, preventing another serious blow to the European economy," Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

On Sunday, Trump said after a meeting with von der Leyen that the US and EU had agreed on import tariffs of 15% on all European goods entering the American market. At the same time, the EU will not impose tariffs on goods from the US. Earlier, the Trump administration announced its intention to set import tariffs at 30%. Von der Leyen said that in order to reduce American duties from 30 to 15%, she promised to ensure that EU countries purchase American liquefied natural gas and nuclear fuel instead of energy from Russia.