Three unidentified drones entered restricted airspace over nuclear plant in Japan

TOKYO, July 27. /TASS/. Three unidentified drones intruded the restricted airspace over the Genkai nuclear power plant in the Kyushu island, Kyodo news agency reported.

Kyushu Electric Power, the nuclear plant owner, informed authorities about drones. No damage was inflicted and the nuclear plant is operating normally. Police is searching for intruding drones.

Launch of drones in the airspace above important infrastructural facilities is prohibited in Japan unless a special authorization is issued.