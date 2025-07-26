EU airports preparing to lift liquid limit for cabin baggage

NEW DELHI, July 27. /TASS/. Airports in the European Union may soon lift the existing restrictions for the volume of fluids allowed to be carried in the cabin baggage, The Economic Times newspaper said.

According to the news outlet, the European Commission confirmed that security systems capable of detecting explosives in containers with the volume above 100 ml are being rolled out at present in airports across the European Union. "According to the European Commission, advanced explosive detection systems have now been successfully tested and were approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) in June 2025," the newspaper said.

The new systems will not be implemented in all the EU airports simultaneously because the cost of the new technology and the need for its certification will lead to the phased replacement of old systems.

Passengers are being recommended at present to continue adhering to the existing limit, the newspaper said. In 2006, legislation was approved setting 100 ml as the maximal limit of fluid to be carried in hand baggage to prevent threats related to liquid explosives.