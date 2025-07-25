Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, July 25. /TASS/. Time remains unfavorable for Ukraine, as it continues to lose ground in the conflict with Russia and stubbornly holds out in vain, hoping to win on the battlefield, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a morning program on Radio Kossuth.

"Time is not on the side of Ukraine. That was true a year ago, and it is true now," the Hungarian leader said, recalling his July 2024 visit to Kiev, where he offered to mediate a peaceful settlement.

"A year ago, the conditions for a ceasefire were much more favorable. Achieving peace with Russia is now more difficult [for Ukraine]," he added.

Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost — or will be lost in a matter of seconds — because time is not on their side, and no one has ever defeated a nuclear superpower." He said Ukraine should have embraced the prospect of peace, but instead "remained closed" and rejected his proposal.

"Not us Hungarians, but Ukrainians paid a high price for this," Orban remarked, adding that Hungary had done all it could and that, ultimately, "every man is the architect of his own fortune."

As part of his peace mission in July 2024, Orban visited both Kiev and Moscow, suggesting to Zelensky and then to Russian President Vladimir Putin the idea of a ceasefire and the start of negotiations. After his meeting with Putin, Orban said both sides feared that a truce could be used by the other to regroup and prepare for renewed fighting.