Israel condemns Palestine’s recognition by France

TEL AVIV, July 25. /TASS/. Israel strongly condemns France’s decision to recognize Palestine as a sovereign country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October·7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became," he wrote on the X social network.

In Netanyahu’s opinion, a Palestinian state "in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it."

"Let’s be clear: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel; they seek a state instead of Israel," the Israeli premier said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said late on July 24 that Paris would officially recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his opinion, "the most important thing today is to end the war in Gaza and provide relief to civilians." The French leader highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza." "Finally, we need to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and ensure that, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all nations in the Middle East," Macron stressed.

On April 9, Macron announced that France could recognize the State of Palestine in June.

Ireland, Spain, and Norway announced their recognition of the State of Palestine in 2024, amid increased tensions in the Middle East. The Soviet Union, of which Russia is the legal successor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.