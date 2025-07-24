Clashes flare on Cambodia-Thailand border: latest updates

HANOI, July 24. /TASS/. Armed clashes erupted along the Cambodian-Thai border on the morning of July 24, with both sides reporting the use of combat aircraft. At least two civilians have been confirmed dead.

TASS has compiled the key developments.

Background to escalation

- Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand have continued to escalate since an armed incident on May 28, when Thai troops reportedly opened fire on a Cambodian military outpost in the village of Techo Morokot, located in the disputed area between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

- One Cambodian soldier was killed, and several others were injured in the skirmish.

- On June 2, Cambodia announced its intent to refer the long-standing border dispute - rooted in colonial-era demarcation under French Indochina - to the International Court of Justice. The contested areas include Mambay and the surroundings of the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Muen Toch, and Ta Krabey temples.

- Thailand opposed the move and unilaterally closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded with reciprocal actions.

- Thailand also accused Cambodia of planting anti-personnel mines on Thai territory. Phnom Penh denied the allegations and said the three Thai soldiers killed by a landmine had strayed from designated patrol routes.

- On July 23, Thailand announced a downgrade in diplomatic relations with Cambodia. Phnom Penh responded by lowering its own diplomatic ties with Bangkok to the minimum level, according to the Fresh News outlet.

Outbreak of hostilities

- According to Khmer Times, clashes began at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. GMT) near the disputed border area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.

- Residents reported hearing intense gunfire and explosions, suggesting the use of heavy arms on both sides.

- The situation remains highly unstable, with both countries reinforcing their military positions.

- Cambodian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Mali Sucheata stated that Cambodian forces were responding in self-defense to what she described as an unprovoked Thai incursion that violated Cambodia’s territorial integrity.

- At around 11:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. GMT), Thai F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Cambodian military positions in the province of Preah Vihear, according to Khmer Times.

- The incident marks the first confirmed use of air power in the ongoing conflict, according to the outlet.

Aftermath

- Two civilians from Thailand’s Surin province were killed in a rocket attack launched by Cambodian forces, The Nation reported, citing local authorities.

- At least 11 civilians and one soldier have been killed in Thailand, Reuters reported, citing the country's Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.