Israeli minister threatens to open ‘gates of hell’ against Hamas unless it frees hostages

TEL AVIV, July 23. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas that "the gates of hell will open" if it doesn’t release the hostages in the near future.

"If they are not freed soon, the gates of hell will open," he said, the Ynet news website reported.

"The heads of Hamas abroad are celebrating in palaces and luxury hotels and refusing to release the hostages," the minister went on to say.

He also accused Hamas of turning Gaza into a "sea of ruins."

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said on Wednesday that Hamas is still refusing to release hostages from Gaza and is putting forward unfeasible conditions in the ongoing talks to resolve the situation in the enclave. However, the Israeli negotiating team remains in Doha to continue the talks, as the goal is to bring the hostages home.

Mencer mentioned that Hamas continues to hold 50 hostages. According to Israeli officials, 20 of them are still alive.