Hamas urges signatories of statement on Gaza to implement its provisions

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. Palestinian movement Hamas has welcomed a joint statement by 25 countries, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, urging the signatories to start putting their declarations into practice.

In a joint statement, published on Telegram, the movement said: "Hamas welcomes the joint statement, published by the government of the United Kingdom and signed by representatives of 25 countries, with the demand to immediately end the war in Gaza and enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance."

"We call upon all countries that signed this document to start putting its provisions into practice and to put an end to Israel’s actions in Gaza," the statement reads.

Hamas said it expected the signatories to exert "direct and tangible pressure" on the Israeli government with the goal of stopping military actions.

On Monday, the UK Foreign Office published a statement, in which the foreign ministers of 25 countries and European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib saying that "the war in Gaza must end now." The document also contains a call to the parties and the international community "to unite in a common effort to bring this terrible conflict to an end, through an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire." It expresses support to mediation efforts of the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

The document was signed by foreign ministers of Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.