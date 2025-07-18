Trump says looking forward to media magnate Murdoch’s testimony in court

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is looking forward to hearing to what media magnate Rupert Murdoch will tell the court in his lawsuit.

"I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!" he wrote on his Truth Social network.

The WSJ reported earlier that Trump sent a drawing with an outline of a woman’s breasts accompanied by a letter as a gift for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Following this publication, Trump said he would sue the Wall Street Journal and media magnate Rupert Murdoch. According to Trump, the WSJ and Murdoch had been warned that the letter to Epstein was fake.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement on July 6, 2019. The prosecutor's office said that there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14 years old. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but also from many other countries (including former heads of state), major entrepreneurs and show stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after his suicide in a prison cell on August 10, 2019.