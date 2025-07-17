United States to sanction Russia if no deal on Ukraine is made in fifty days — White House

WASHINGTON, July 17. /TASS/. The US administration will introduce trade tariffs and secondary sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire or a deal on Ukraine during fifty days, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"Well, in 50 days, as the President clearly laid out, if there is not a ceasefire agreement or a peace deal within that timeframe, if Russia refuses to legitimately agree to a ceasefire, then they will face very steep tariffs, and they will also face secondary sanctions," she said.

"So countries that are purchasing oil from Russia will be sanctioned as well, and of course, that will do deep damage to Russia's economy. And I would just add that the President wants this war to end with a diplomatic solution," Leavitt added.