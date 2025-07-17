Olga Stefanyshina nominated to serve as Ukrainian ambassador to US

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kiev has proposed Olga Stefanyshina - former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and former Justice Minister - as Ukraine’s next ambassador to the United States, Vladimir Zelensky announced, adding that coordination with Washington is currently underway.

"Olga will work to keep up the momentum in relations with America while all the relevant procedures for coordinating her candidacy for the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States with Washington continue," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. He added that during the approval process, Stefanyshina would serve as a special commissioner for the development of cooperation with the US.

Previously, it was expected that outgoing Defense Minister Rustem Umerov would be appointed ambassador to the United States. Ukrainian media reported that his family resides in the US. However, Verkhovna Rada MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that Washington had not approved Umerov’s candidacy. According to Zheleznyak, Umerov is now expected to be appointed Secretary or Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The proposed diplomatic reshuffle comes amid a broader government reorganization initiated by Zelensky’s office. On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, triggering the resignation of the entire cabinet, as required by law. The following day, parliament approved Yulia Sviridenko, the former First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister, as the new head of government. Shmygal is expected to take over as Defense Minister, with his nomination already submitted to the Rada by Zelensky.

The shake-up has drawn criticism from some opposition lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada, who described the changes as akin to "rearranging the furniture."

Stefanyshina had earlier been considered a likely candidate for ambassador to the European Union. However, her candidacy has since become controversial due to a corruption scandal. In early June, Ukrainian media reported that the management of valuable seized assets was being transferred to individuals allegedly connected to Stefanyshina, including her ex-husband. She denied any links to him or his business.

On July 16, it was revealed that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine had opened a criminal case against Stefanyshina on charges of abuse of office. If convicted, she could face up to six years in prison.