Trump says Epstein files all big 'hoax' thought up by Dems

WASHINGTON, July 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sees the scandal around the files related to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail after being charged with sexually abusing minors, as another "hoax" made up by the Democratic Party.

"Scams and hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at – it’s all they have – they are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

"Their new scam is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump added.

Epstein was detained by New York state law enforcement operatives on July 6, 2019. The district attorney said there was evidence that in 2002-2005, he organized visits of dozens of underage young women, with the youngest being 14, to his residence in Manhattan. The circle of his acquaintances included many current and former officials from the US and many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs and showbiz stars. Criminal charges against the financier were dropped in the US after he committed suicide in his prison cell on August 10, 2019.

Trump and his team members repeatedly vowed to declassify the Epstein files during last year’s election campaign. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated in July that an Epstein client list did not exist.

Trump said earlier in the week that he had no objection to releasing files on Jeffrey Epstein provided they were credible.