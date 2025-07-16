Israeli aircraft strikes Damascus — TV

CAIRO, July 16. /TASS/. An Israeli fighter has attacked the Syrian capital triggering an explosion, Sham TV channel reported.

Government-owned Syria TV channel showed bombing of the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces in the center of Damascus. The TV channel reported that there were casualties, but their number is still unknown.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least two people were injured by an explosion from an Israeli UAV strike in the center of Damascus, where the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Arab Republic is located.