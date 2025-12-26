Israeli jets carry out at least six raids on northern, southern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, December 26. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force attacked military facilities belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in northern and southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, Israeli pilots carried out at least six air raids on Hezbollah training camps and underground shelters in the Hermel district, near the Lebanese-Syrian border. Powerful explosions were heard in the mountainous Zeghrine area, where thick columns of smoke rose into the sky.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli planes attacked the area near the town of Jezzine (80 kilometers from Beirut), as well as Shia bases in the Wadi Melki gorge and on Mount Jabal Al Rihane. Local authorities have not yet reported any casualties or injuries resulting from the airstrikes.

In a video address on his X page, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Avichay Adraee said the attacks on ground targets in Lebanon were in response to Hezbollah's attempts to rebuild its military capabilities.

"Strikes were carried out on the Radwan special forces training complex and weapons and ammunition depots. These facilities were used to train militants to attack the Israeli army with various types of military equipment," he said. According to Adraee, the Israeli command considers such activities by Hezbollah to be a violation of the ceasefire agreement and a threat to Israeli security.